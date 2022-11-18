Chris Boardman opens new £750,000 inclusive cycling centre in Stockport

Share Facebook

Chris Boardman MBE has officially opened the Bradbury Cycling Centre, a new £750,000 inclusive cycling centre at Seashell Trust in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Boardman was supported by young people from Seashell and key partners and organisations from the local area who will be supporting the centre.

The new centre will be open year-round and aims to give children and young people from across the region access to a bike suitable for their needs, the skills and confidence to use it, and somewhere local, safe and exciting to ride.

Boardman said: “Everyone should have the opportunity to get on a bike and take part in cycling. And if they don’t, then we need to do more to make cycling accessible to all.

“As both a cyclist and the chair of Sport England, I’m proud to be here today as part of the Uniting the Movement mission to break down the barriers that mean disabled children and adults are less active than other groups.

“The Bradbury Cycling Centre is a great example of what can be done when inclusion and meeting people where they are at, is prioritised.”

The project has been made possible thanks to grant funding support from the Bradbury Foundation and the Places to Ride programme, which is being delivered by British Cycling, Sport England & the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS).

The Learn To Ride area was designed and built by Playscheme and the wider trails by bike track builders Clark and Kent.

Dominic Tinner, relationships director for the charity who conceived the project, said: “The benefits of cycling are well detailed but children and young people with disabilities and their families struggle to find facilities that properly understand their particular needs.

“We hope the Bradbury Cycling Centre, with access to Seashell’s highly experienced staff, will become the ‘go-to’ venue for those looking for an introduction to cycling either as an individual or as a family group.”

Kyle Evans, former European BMX Champion and current Junior Academy BMX Coach for the Great Britain Cycling Team, and Stacey Fisher, Great Britain mountain bike rider, were on hand to test out the wider trails, demonstrate their skills to students and to give the facility the once-over.

Those wishing to receive information about opening times, how to book the facilities, cycling courses or volunteering should email active@seashelltrust.org.uk.