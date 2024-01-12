Chain Reaction Cycles to close flagship Belfast store

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Chain Reaction Cycles is to shut its flagship retail location in Belfast next month.

The store, based at Balmoral Plaza on Boucher Road, has been servicing customers in the city for more than a decade.

A number of staff are expected to lose their jobs as part of the decision when the doors close for the final time in February.

In a post on the Chain Reaction Cycles Belfast Facebook page, senior store manager Dave Astin wrote: “We regret to inform you that our retail store located on Boucher Road, Belfast, will be closing its doors next month. We sincerely appreciate the support from all our customers over the past 12 years.

“We will continue to serve all our customers through our online store, chainreactioncycles.com, where you can shop our full range and receive support, warranty, and aftercare services from our customer service team.

“With the store closing soon, we are offering some incredible deals as we sell through our remaining stock. Please feel free to visit us in the coming weeks. For any sales-related queries, please email us at retailenquiries@chainreactioncycles.com.”

Chain Reaction Cycles opened the store in March 2012 and it was described by then managing director Chris Watson as “a special day” for the CRC family.

Olympic medallist Wendy Houvenaghel cut the ribbon and rode with local cyclists on roads in the area, as well as taking part in photo opportunities and an in-store Q&A.

Cool FM was also on the scene to help launch the store, as were local clubs, cycling fans and CRC staff riders.

The following 12 years has seen the structure of Chain Reaction Cycles change significantly. Most notably, it merged with Wiggle in 2016. The joint company, Wiggle CRC, was then purchased by Signa Sports United (SSU) in 2021.

In October last year, Wiggle CRC entered administration after Signa Holdings – parent company of SSU – rescinded a promise of €150 million of funding.