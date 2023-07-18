Canyon launches Spectral mullet with Keep It Stable technology

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

It’s been nine months since Canyon debuted their “Keep It Stable” technology on the Spectral 29 trail bike.

Now, Keep It Stable is back and available on another member of the Spectral family: the Spectral CF 8 CLLCTV K.I.S. in a mullet setup.

The Keep It Stable system, originally invented by Jo Klieber at Syntace, takes a fresh look at bicycle steering dynamics, combining the concept of self-centering steering with a construction that enables pin-point refinement of the behaviour across the full steering range.

Canyon says the custom-made springs, polymer fibre bands inside the top tube and a precisely shaped cam ring on the steerer tube, delivers “a trail experience unlike any steering damper or stabiliser seen before”.

The brand claims this actively reduces wheel flop in slow-speed turns and on steep climbs to help riders hold their line through loose, choppy sections of the trail.

Keep It Stable is also maintenance-free, adding a claimed 110g of weight, fully integrated inside the frame and protected from over rotation and damage.

Plus, it allows for adjustment of the centering force to match different riding styles and terrains.

This latest Keep It Stable-equipped Spectral is built around the same enduro-proof, Category 4 carbon chassis as the rest of the line-up.

SRAM’s all-new GX Eagle transmission takes care of shifting duties, combining wireless shifting with a full-mount rear derailleur.

Read more: Meet the judging panel for the BikeBiz Awards 2023

Soaking up the hits on the trail is a RockShox double act: the 160mm Lyrik Select+ fork and the Super Deluxe Coil Select+ rear shock, delivering 150mm of travel.

Keeping the bike on track are a pair of DT Swiss EX511 rims, fitted with Maxxis’ Assegai and DHRII tires, as well as SRAM’s 4-pot Code R brakes.

The Spectral Mullet K.I.S. retails at £4,799 and is available from Canyon retailers and online at Canyon.com