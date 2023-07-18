Leading bike brands confirmed for Sea Otter Europe 2023

Share Facebook

The first brands have been confirmed for Sea Otter Europe, which takes place in Girona, Spain, from September 22, to 24.

Among those already committed to the show are: Abus, BMC, BH, Bulls, Canyon, Continental, Decathlon, KTM, Look, Massi, Mavic, Merida, MMR, Moustache bikes, Orbea, Riese & Muller, Scott, Shimano, SRAM, Velo de Ville, 3T, 100% and many more.

With exhibitors reserving space at a high rate, organisers are expecting a full house for what will be the seventh edition of the event.

This year’s Sea Otter Europe also incorporates the Euro Mobility Festival which will explore the future of eco-friendly and sustainable mobility.

The 2023 event will once again be supported by Continental as the well-known tyre brand has renewed its status as the presenting sponsor.

A spokesperson for Sea Otter Europe said: “It is very important to highlight the sponsors who are joining or renewing their trust and commitment to Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental.

“They add value to the festival and help to position it as one of the most powerful and interesting festivals at an international level from the point of view of brands.”

Local administrations play a key role in the festival with Girona Provincial Council, the Girona-Costa Brava Tourist Board and Girona City Council assisting with venues.

Canyon has been confirmed as the official bicycle brand of the event as well as being the main sponsor of the Girona Gravel Ride.

Shimano will be the event’s Gold sponsor with Garmin repeating its role as Silver Partner and as official Technology Partner.

Wikiloc is consolidating its position as the official mapping brand, thanks to its map and route applications.

Bronze level partners for Sea Otter Europe include: the North American tent and structure brand Ezup, as official tent and structure supplier, the helmet and security brand Abus, Cetelem as consumer credit brand, Finisher as sports nutrition brand, Tifosi in the field of cycling glasses, Toteemi and Vera.

In addition, strategic agreements have been signed with Light Mobility Cluster and Indescat for the promotion of sustainable mobility and the sports industry.