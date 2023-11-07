Canyon unveils all-new Lux Trail XC bike

Share Facebook

Canyon has unveiled a new Lux Trail, dubbed the brand’s “ultra-capable XC bike”.

The Lux Trail is a completely new bike that’s been entirely redesigned from the bottom up, sharing its DNA with the race-proven Lux World Cup

On paper, the Lux Trail is a 120mm 29er with 115mm of rear suspension. Canyon says that teaming up these stats with the bike’s new kinematics and rear suspension design, provides “instant responsiveness on the climbs and levels of control and manoeuvrability on the descents that makes riders choose the faster line”.

The Lux Trail’s geometry is central to the bike’s updated efficiency and capabilities.

Making the seat tube angle steeper by 1.5° to 76° puts the rider in a more upright position that helps make long rides more comfortable.

This steep seat tube also puts the rider in a more efficient position above the bottom bracket which helps improve the power transfer from the pedals to the trail.

Slackening the head angle by 0.5° to 67° has been done to improve control at high speeds and on steep downhill descents.

The Lux Trail is an ultralight XC bike with a CFR frame in size Medium tipping the scales at a claimed 1,996 g and with a CF frame weighing in at 2,164g.

It also comes with an integrated two-stage repair plan to get riders going again.

For quick fixes and fixing flats, there is a mini-tool stored in the underside of the top tube, a CO2 canister attached to the inside of the downtube storage cover, and tyre plugs in the bar ends.

For bigger jobs, the downtube can hold a Canyon LOAD Pouch, which can be bought as an optional extra.

Size specific shock tunings, dropper post travel, and cockpit dimensions make the Lux Trail ready to race out of the box.

Lux Trail CFR models come with an integrated carbon Trail Cockpit, with XS frames getting a specific size.

Every Lux Trail also holds two water bottles inside the frame, so riders can leave their hydration packs at home on long XC rides.

To assist the rider with complete control over the suspension on the fly, a handlebar mounted control flicks between three suspension modes: Open, Pedal, and Locked.

Open Mode lets riders take advantage of the full amount of travel in the front and rear suspension.

Pedal Mode holds the bike higher in its travel while Locked Mode fully locks out the suspension.

The completely redesigned single-pivot suspension is now similar to the Lux World Cup but Canyon has added a hanging rocker that improves small bump sensitivity.

The Lux Trail is available in six models. Two CFR models: Lux Trail CFR LTD and Lux Trail CFR. And four CF models: Lux Trail CF 9, 8, 7, and 6.

All come with carbon frames, remote suspension lockout, and dropper posts.