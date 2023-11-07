Windwave to distribute Öhlins MTB suspension products in the UK

Windwave has announced that it will begin distribution of Öhlins mountain bike suspension products in the UK, with immediate effect.

Öhlins Racing have been an integral part of the motorsport, motorcycle and automotive industries for more than 40 years.

The brand is focused on producing high-quality, performance suspension, backed with industry leading service and support.

Dan Jones, Windwave MTB brand manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Öhlins to Windwave. Since 1995, suspension has been a cornerstone of the business. Representing a prestigious brand such as Öhlins, is a huge privilege for the company.

“Öhlins have quickly established themselves in the mountain bike world, earning multiple race wins and World Championships. We eagerly anticipate joining them on their journey, and being a part of this new chapter unfolding within the UK market.”

Öhlins products are distributed in more than 50 countries and used by racers at all levels, including elite competition such as Formula 1 and MotoGP.

Alex Boyle, Öhlins Racing’s sales and marketing Manager, added “Öhlins provides riders with cutting-edge factory racing technology that excels, straight out of the box. Since day one, our focus has been on delivering high-quality products, service, and support. With Windwave as our UK partner, we are certain we can achieve this.”

To find out more about Öhlins Racing products and becoming an authorised dealer, email Dan Jones at: dan@windwave.co.uk.

Alternatively, retailers can contact their local area account manager for more more information.

Earlier this year, Windwave also launched a new B2B portal with several updated features.

The website has a redesigned look, with faster hosting to improve the user experience.

There is also a new filtering system which is intuitive to use, so that dealers spend less time searching for the product they need.

The My Account section has undergone a revamp and benefits from several new features.

Finally, Windwave added a downloads section which contains images and product data.