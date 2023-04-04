Windwave launches new B2B portal with improved features

Share Facebook

Windwave has launched a new B2B portal with several updated features.

After more than two years of development from scratch, the site is now live and available for retailers to use.

The website has a redesigned look, with faster hosting to improve the user experience.

Windwave has added a filtering system which is intuitive to use, so that dealers spend less time searching for the product they need.

The My Account section has undergone a revamp and benefits from several new features.

Firstly, invoices are now available to view and download. Dealers can pay online, with the option to select which invoices to pay. If the dealer has a credit note, they can select which invoice(s) to use it against.

It is now possible to view and search back orders, including estimated time of arrival, queue position, and the quantity already despatched.

For dealers who prefer to upload a .csv file, this is now also possible.

Finally, Windwave has added a downloads section which contains images and product data.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “The new website will give our dealer network a significantly improved user experience.

“Finding products is faster, images and data are readily available, and account management is much easier.”

Windwave distributes many brands including CeramicSpeed, Colnago, High5, Prevelo, RideWrap and Vision.

The company’s warehouse is stocked with around 250,000 products ready to be despatched, and orders placed before 12pm on weekdays will usually leave the same day.

Last month, the Hampshire-based distributor announced it had added Ferodo Racing to its portfolio, to distribute its cycling brake products to the UK market.

With a 125-year history in the automotive industry, Ferodo has now branched into the cycling market with products designed for gravel, MTB, and road, with pads, rotors, and fluid all on offer.