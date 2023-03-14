Windwave partners with Ferodo to distribute brake components in UK 

Share Facebook

Windwave has announced it has added Ferodo Racing to its portfolio, to distribute its cycling brake products to the UK market.

Effective from March 1, Hampshire-based distributor Windwave has partnered with Ferodo as the automotive brand branches into the cycling market.

Ferodo, based in Derbyshire, recently launched its first range of cycling brand products, which includes pads and rotors.

Windwave’s commercial manager, Luke Leuillette, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Ferodo Racing to Windwave. Being chosen as a distributor for the UK is a great privilege for Windwave. Ferodo has been at the forefront of manufacturing brake components in the automotive industry for over 125 years, first manufacturing brake linings in Derbyshire in 1902. Ferodo is ready to begin innovating in our industry and their desire to supply and improve the world of cycling is fantastic.”

With a 125-year history in the automotive industry, Ferodo has now branched into the cycling market with products designed for gravel, MTB, and road, with pads, rotors, and fluid all on offer.

Ferodo Racing’s sales director, John Davies, said: “We’re excited to launch our new range of Ferodo bike brake pads, discs and fluids and to make the products available in the UK via Windwave.”

Leuillette added: “With our determined focus of both road and off-road products, Ferodo is a great fit for our company. We have some exciting plans together and the whole Windwave team is looking forward to increasing the visibility of Ferodo within our retail partners.”

Windwave unveiled the new partnership to the trade at COREbike in February.

Last year, Windwave made a significant addition to its portfolio with Classified Cycling, the innovative brand developing hub gearing for the performance road and gravel market.

Classified Cycling’s John Harris said: “Firstly, we have had a great start in the UK with a great team of agents, so a big thank you to them. We are all very excited to take the next step and work with Windwave.

“The passion, drive and focus synergise perfectly with Classified with our industry-changing technology. Windwave will be instrumental in our vision to change what we all understand to be a ‘typical’ drivetrain set-up.”