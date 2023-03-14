Brompton bike subscriptions now available on Cycle to Work through Green Commute Initiative

Brompton bike subscriptions are now available through the Cycle to Work scheme, thanks to a new partnership with Green Commute Initiative.

Brompton’s subscription packages involve delivery of a bike, servicing and insurance for customers, and are becoming an increasingly popular option for riders.

Prices will range from £31 per month for a non-electric Brompton, up to £92 per month for an e-bike.

Through the new partnership, the cost of a Brompton hire will be reduced by up to 47%, which the brand says will help increase access to bikes.

As with existing Cycle to Work schemes, the employer will pay for the subscription up front, with repayments from employees coming via a salary sacrifice arrangement.

Julian Scriven, managing director of Brompton Subscription said: ‘’This is a very exciting step for everyone at Brompton Subscription. Our mission is to get more people cycling – reducing congestion and making our streets safer and more pleasant places to be.

‘’Our Subscription service already reduces some of the traditional barriers to cycling, and partnering with the Green Commute Initiative will make it even easier and more accessible.

‘’We hope that this will be the first of future similar partnerships, as we expand our offering to more people across the UK.

Employees using the Cycle to Work scheme will save on tax and national insurance, offering savings of 32%, 42%, or 47%.

Joanna Flint, marketing director at Green Commute Initiative said: ‘’GCI is delighted to be the first to partner with Brompton to offer their subscription service through the Cycle to Work Scheme. By using GCI and its fair play ethos, users of the scheme will save at least 32% with no fees to make a dent in the savings. GCI is committed to providing easy access to a range of cycling solutions to improve the number of people choosing to cycle for their journeys and this new partnership with Brompton offers yet more choice for our customers.”