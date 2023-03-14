MiRider celebrates successful dealer event at its HQ in Wigan 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British e-bike brand MiRider is celebrating a successful retailer event at its HQ in Wigan, with more than 50 guests attending over two days.

Taking place on Sunday, March 5 to Monday March 6, the MiRider Insight event was held to coincide with iceBike North, which took place in Manchester on the same dates.

MiRider now works with more than 140 bike shops across the UK, which stock its range of folding e-bikes.

The brand’s commercial director, Stephen Alty, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome so many Retailers to the home of MiRiDER. Our network of retailers is vital to the continued growth and success of our award-winning e-bike. We’re very much people-people so the opportunity to meet face to face and to give insights on our progress and future plans in person was invaluable. We received some fantastic feedback on the day, and since, which has been gratefully received by the entire team”

MiRider invited its dealer network to visit the 7,000 square meter HQ facility at Croftwood Square in Wigan, to update them on work to date, products, and investment heading into the 2023 season, as well as a glimpse of future products from the R&D team.

The business continued to operate as normal as MiRider created a stage, seating, and hospitality on the test area which gave the team the ability to continue building the bikes – and it gave guests the opportunity to chat with the team and to see the process first hand.

A number of company directors attended the event, including commercial director Stephen Alty, marketing director Martin Higginson, and director Martin Carrier. B2B sales manager Amy Hunt was also in attendance.

Read more: Frog Bikes appoints former Brompton CCO Stephen Loftus

Every Retailer who attended the event also received a goody bag which contained a limited edition tee shirt, two MiRider mugs and an exclusive acrylic ‘MiRider Accredited Retailer’ award to be proudly displayed within their stores.