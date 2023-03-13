BikeBiz welcomes Daniel Blackham as staff writer 

Share Facebook

BikeBiz is proud to welcome Daniel Blackham to the team as our new staff writer.

Daniel joins the team from a role as a reporter at local newspaper Wokingham.Today, and will help create editorial content both in the BikeBiz magazine and online.

Prior to his career in journalism, Daniel worked in sales and finance at Nissan, before switching to a media career before the pandemic.

His riding background is in MTB, BMX, and trials, as well as a brief stint in road cycling.

On his appointment Daniel, who lives in Surrey, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the BikeBiz team. I must admit, I didn’t think one of my first tasks would be giving a quote for my own appointment but here we are.

“Like many, I have spent most of my life on two wheels across multiple disciplines, whether that’s BMX, MTB, Trials or dabbling with Road.

“The phrase ‘jack of all trades master of none’ certainly sums up my time in the saddle but I hope that will stand me in good stead to take on this role and highlight as many great people in the industry as I can.

“A special thank has to go to Alex and Richard for helping me settle in and to my predecessor Rebecca who did such a fantastic job before me.”

Away from the office and cycling, Daniel rides motocross trials and motocross, is into rock climbing and bouldering, and plays football. He is also a Reading FC fan, and said he can often be found regretting that decision on Saturday afternoons.

BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger said: “Daniel joins us at a strange time for the bike industry, but with his background I know he will be an invaluable asset to our editorial team.

“With his background in news journalism and sales, along with his passion for bikes and knowledge of an outside industry in motocross, Daniel is perfectly suited to reporting on the ever-changing landscape the bike trade currently faces.

“With his appointment, we’re very excited to continue developing BikeBiz’s editorial content, to ensure we remain a trusted and respected resource for our readers.”

Daniel can be contacted via email on daniel.blackham@biz-media.co.uk.

The BikeBiz team will also be exhibiting at The Cycle Show at Alexandra Palace, London during the trade day on April 21. Find us at stand G95.