The Ebike Cafe and Camber Cycle Works join forces in Weymouth

The Ebike Cafe and the co-founders of Camber Cycle Works have joined forces to provide better service and repair options for cyclists in Weymouth.

Since the Ebike Cafe at Deheers opened its doors in November 2020, it has been on a mission to help Weymouth become a greener, healthier place to live by encouraging local people to ditch their cars and get back on two wheels.

Peter Claxton, owner of The Ebike Cafe, said: “Over the last three years, we have noticed a massive uptick in people returning to two wheels, not just with the Specialized e-bikes we stock, but with bicycles in general.

“In the last 12 months, we have received more and more enquiries from people who are dusting off their bikes from their sheds and asking us to repair, service, or get them ready to hit the road.”

“When our longstanding mechanic, Mike, retired towards the end of last year, we began collaborating with Simon and Will at Camber Cycle Works. It has gone so well that we have decided to expand our business to cover the service and repair of all kinds of bicycles.”

Simon and Will, the co-founders of Camber Cycle Works, share Peter’s passion for all things two-wheeled.

Having worked together since 2017, they bring more than two decades of experience in the bike industry, working for high street chains, independents, and brands such as Trek, Specialized, and Cannondale, as well as custom frame builders.

They pride themselves on being able to work on any bike and treat it with the utmost care and attention to detail.

Simon Spreyer, managing director of Camber Cycle Works, added: “Will and I were already collaborating more and more with Peter and Josephine at The Ebike Cafe, and we were looking at an additional space in town. When Mike retired, it made sense for us all to work closer together.”

With this new partnership, customers can get their e-bikes, bicycles, road bikes, mountain bikes, or gravel bikes repaired and serviced at The Ebike Cafe @ Deheers.

The Ebike Cafe Service and Repair Centre is open daily from 9 am.

The Ebike Cafe is located on the ground floor of the Deheers Building, 9A Custom House Quay, Weymouth DT4 8BG.

For more information visit: www.ebikecafe.co.uk