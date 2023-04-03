Entries open for the UK Shimano Service Centre Championships

Share Facebook

Shimano has launched the UK and Ireland’s first Shimano Service Centre Championships in a bid to find the best Shimano-trained bike mechanic in the country.

Entries have opened for Shimano Service Centre bike mechanics and their colleagues to enter the search for the best mechanic in the country.

The entry deadline is Wednesday, May 31, after which 24 finalists will be selected to compete in the Shimano Service Centre live final on Wednesday, October 11, at the Shimano Technical Centre in Milton Keynes.

Mechanics can enter on Shimano Tec by completing a three-step process online.

The competition is only open to bike mechanics that work in Shimano Service Centres and only one mechanic from each shop can enter.

As well as pride and recognition up for grabs, there will be VIP experiences on offer for the winners as well as the future possibility to compete in a European-wide competition.

In order to enter, there are several criteria that entrants need to meet.

Entrants must:

Work at a Shimano Service Centre

Have completed their Shimano Service Centre Yearly Certificate

Complete the three-step entry process

Complete the specified entry programme on Shimano Tec

Complete the Shimano Service Centre Championships Test

Provide a bio on Shimano Tec about why you should make the final along with an up-to-date photo

Your shop must have scored 70% and above in your latest audit

Entries for the Shimano Service Centre Championships are now open.

From there the best 24 entrants will be invited to compete in the grand final which will test competitors in a range of bicycle mechanic tasks to determine who the best Shimano mechanic is in the country.

To enter, competitors need to head the entry page, click through to the entry system and ensure they complete the three-step entry process.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your Shimano Technical rep.