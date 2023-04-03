4iiii Innovations release Precision 3 power meter update, optimised for any terrain

Share Facebook

4iiii Innovations Inc., the power-driven cycling performance brand, has announced its latest firmware update to its Precision 3 Powermeter.

Precision 3 retains its low profile, 800-hour battery life, and accuracy, but adds Gyroscope and more responsive cadence and power output.

4iiii has taken a new look at the cadence algorithm, the sensors used, and when they are used based on new development processes.

Key Features of the 1.2.0 Realtime Terrain Auto-Optimizing Firmware update:

Specifically developed to guarantee optimal performance and accuracy across any riding surface.

Uses the accelerometer for industry leading battery life on smooth steady state cruising and automatically switches to the gyroscope on rough terrain, gravel or for the high RPM sprints.

Improved cadence reliability for smooth power measurement.

Instantaneous startup and transitional responsiveness for those sprinting, up to 220 rpm.

Industry leading battery life on a coin cell.

Phil White, president and CEO of 4iiii, said: “We’re committed to disrupting every part of the cycling experience we touch.

“With this update, we’ll be able to integrate features powered by our patented 3D power meter system and machine learning without decreasing long battery life and the precision for which 4iiii is known.

“In addition to these features, we also see this firmware as a way to start to treat power meters as tech platforms for cyclists. Innovations like this will allow us to further unlock a rider’s potential with simplified training tools.“

With two patents pending for new technologies developed, the Precision 3 firmware update 1.2.0 is now available for all Precision 3 owners via the 4iiii app.

The brand is continuing to grow its presence in the UK and attended the COREbike show in February at Whittlebury Hall, with a focus on the UK factory fit facility now available to retailers for a faster turnaround than was previously available.