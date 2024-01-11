Joe Thorburn joins Windwave as account manager

Share Facebook

Windwave has recruited Joe Thorburn to the role of account manager for the South West, Wales and Ireland.

Thorburn will work alongside Windwave’s commercial manager, Luke Leuillette, to further strengthen the company’s offering of brands and stockists within these territories.

Following the announcement, Thorburn said: “I am delighted to be joining the Windwave team. Being able to work with some of my favourite brands and sharing my passion for them, along with supporting many of the great retailers across the South West, Wales and Ireland.”

Luke Leuillette, Windwave commercial manager, added: “Joe’s appointment as an account manager is a strong addition to Windwave. He will continue to strengthen relationships with our key accounts in the South West, Wales and Ireland. He brings some invaluable experience to our team, plus he is highly respected and thought of in his territory, which he knows so well.

“With the ongoing expansion of our product range, it’s important to support our community with a clear channel of communication and a dedicated industry leading Account Manager. We look forward to welcoming Joe from January 2024.”

Furthermore, Windwave has recently added a new brand to its portfolio, Öhlins Suspension.

Öhlins Racing have been an integral part of the motorsport, motorcycle and automotive industries for more than 40 years.

The brand is focused on producing high-quality, performance suspension, backed with industry leading service and support.

Öhlins products are distributed in more than 50 countries and used by racers at all levels, including elite competition such as Formula 1 and MotoGP.

This addition complements the existing portfolio which includes; A2Z, ANVL, BBB, Cactus Tongue, CeramicSpeed, Colnago, Classified, Dainese, DVO, Ferodo, FSA, Granite Design, High 5, Hutchinson, Ice Toolz, Master Lock, Morgan Blue, Ohlins Suspension, SendHit, Transition Bikes and Vision.

Joe Thorburn can be contacted at joe.thorburn@windwave.co.uk