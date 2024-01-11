MBPS welcomes Taylor Johnstone as area sales manager

Share Facebook

Magura Bosch Parts & Services GmbH & Co. KG (MBPS) has appointed Taylor Johnstone as area sales manager for the UK South.

The appointment signifies MBPS’ continued emphasis on supporting its specialist dealer network with personal support.

As of Monday, January 1, Johnstone took up his position as area sales manager for UK South.

He succeeds Ben Simmons, who left the company in spring 2023.

Moving forward, Johnstone will be the contact person in UK South for the entire MBPS portfolio and in particular brand sales for Magura products.

Johnstone has been an enthusiastic mountain bike rider since early childhood and has successfully competed as a rider in Belgium’s top amateur class for seven years.

This passion is also reflected in his professional career.

He has been working in bicycle sales for 10 years and has managed to turn his passion into a profession.

In the course of his career to date, he has been responsible for the development and improvement of several branches and sales outlets of a large specialist bicycle retailer in the UK.

There he was also responsible for technical product service.

This valuable mix makes him an ideal addition to the MBPS UK sales team.

The European field sales team with a total of 13 area sales managers continues to operate under the leadership of Roland Danner, team leader field sales, and Timo Kieninger, director sales and marketing.

2024 is set to be a busy year for Magura with the popular TechAcademy set to offer mobile learning at any location again.

As usual, the Magura TechAcademy focuses on information about products, maintenance and service as well as innovations for the 2024 model year.

Nine modules cover the complete training programme, which is otherwise only available at Magura on-site training courses.

Timo Kieninger head of marketing and sales, said: “The special thing about the Magura TechAcademy is definitely the quality and entertainment value of the video modules, which set our training format apart from others.

“Instead of frontal recording at the presentation table, we have specifically reprocessed the scenes and information and supplemented them with exciting video contributions. In addition to the particularly interesting product innovations, entertainment is also not neglected.”