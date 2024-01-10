Officine Mattio appoints UK sales agent, targets retail partner growth

Share Facebook

Officine Mattio, the brand which creates Made in Italy crafted bike frames, has appointed Daniel Gaby as its sales agent in the UK market.

Gaby, who joined Officine Mattio in April of 2023, has more than 20 years of UK cycling industry experience and will be working with Officine Mattio to develop the British market for the Italian brand.

The announcement makes clear that the primary focus for 2024 is developing the UK retailer network, working with existing partners and exploring options with potential future dealers.

Gaby will be the point of contact for the brand’s UK retailers, distributing products, and supporting businesses selling the Officine Mattio range.

Officine Mattio was established in 2014 by Giovanni Monge Roffarello.

The brand’s mission is to create Made in Italy crafted frames, with the best materials and technologies.

Its frames and bikes catalogue include three collections: Carbon, Metalli (Steel) and Gravel.

In Officine Mattio, every bicycle is unique, unrepeatable and authentic. The brand creates customised frames and bicycles and offers an online configurator to customise each bike.

On this new collaboration, Roffarello said: “We are happy with Daniel’s entry, he will help us develop the British market where the Italian character and authenticity of products is always appreciated and sought after by all enthusiasts, and specifically by those who seek handmade and quality products.”

In 2023 the brand launched its OM 1 RT, designed for “races, competitions and challenges”.

The OM 1 RT features a UCI-approved monocoque frame made using T1100 carbon fibre with a special resin that makes the bike cohesive, rigid, and light.

An unpainted size medium frame weighs in at a reported 890 grams and, together with the new RT fork, the frame kit as a whole is about 15% lighter than the OM 1 S model.

For contacts regarding the commercial network in the United Kingdom, contact Daniel Gaby: daniel@officinemattio.com, tel. +44 (0) 7920774059