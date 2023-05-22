Italian brand Officine Mattio unveils new OM 1 RT road bike

Share Facebook

Premium Italian bike brand Officine Mattio has launched the new OM 1 RT, designed for “races, competitions and challenges”.

The OM 1 RT features a UCI-approved monocoque frame made using T1100 carbon fibre with a special resin that makes the bike cohesive, rigid, and light.

An unpainted size medium frame weighs in at a reported 890 grams and, together with the new RT fork, the frame kit as a whole is about 15% lighter than the OM 1 S model.

The RT forks, which are also made from T1100 carbon fibre has similar lines to those of the Lemma RT model.

They have been designed specifically to improve the riding experience of the bike, with chain-stays used to favour aerodynamic performances.

When it comes to components, it has a special integrated handlebar, in carbon fibre, designed and manufactured by Officine Mattio.

The painting process of the new OM 1 RT, like all Officine Mattio bikes, is completely handmade and carried out in Piedmont in OM’s painting department.

Giovanni Monge Roffarello, CEO at OM, said: “We wanted to create the perfect bike for a rider: fast, responsive both when sprinting and riding, safe on descents and in the most difficult situations.

“By following the new market trends, we wanted to concentrate all of this on a bike with unparalleled comfort. The secret to achieve this is the carbon used, the resin and the new RT fork. Like all the RT range, riders can go fast on this bike, while preserving comfort and safety.”

OM 1 RT – like all Officine Mattio bikes – can be designed by the consumer, in each of its components and colours, thanks to Officine Mattio’s online configurator.

While the other OM bikes can be customised using a single base colour for the “Officine Mattio” logo painted on the down tube, on the OM 1 RT model consumers can select two colours for the logo, one for the Officine Mattio wordmark, one for the OM icon inside the logo.

The OM 1 RT is available from XS to XL with four different groupsets: SRAM Red AXS, Shimano Dura-ace Di2, SRAM Force AXS, and Shimano Ultegra Di2.

RRP starts at €10,990 (VAT included)

The frameset is available at €7,290 (VAT included) which includes the OM DEDA seat post.

Five sizes available: from XS to XL