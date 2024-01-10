Cube steps up its team sponsorship, expands MTB programme

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

At a time when the news is full of teams closing and sponsors exiting the sport, Cube is moving in 180 degrees the opposite direction by stepping up its sponsorship programme.

In sharing the news, the brand points to new signing Jess Blewitt for the Downhill Factory Racing team, and the creation of a new Cross Country Factory Racing team, as well as the expansion of its own Next Generation talent development squad.

New Zealander Blewitt joins the Downhill Factory Racing team from the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old is one of the rising stars of the downhill racing circuit and a regular fixture on the podium despite injury troubles.

“I’m stoked on the team and the bike. I immediately felt part of the CUBE family,” says the Cube Factory Racing rider.

Seven-time German Downhill Champion Max Hartenstern and 21-year-old Simon Chapelet are also set to stay with Factory Racing.

New Cross Country Factory Racing Team

Cube has also created a new Cross Country Factory Racing team in a move to expand its commitment to the Olympic discipline and integrate cross country into the factory team.

Kira Böhm moves to Factory Racing from Cube’s own development team and is joined by Norwegian Champion Knut Røhme and Finn Treudler.

New Next Generation Downhill Team

There is also more sponsorship for young athletes.

Alongside its long-standing commitment in cross country, from 2024 the Next Generation team will also add downhill to its programme.

The goal is to give talented young riders the opportunity to develop as athletes and step up to the respective pro team.

“Creating a family atmosphere and building long-term relationships is very important to Cube, and putting the spotlight on young athletes further cements these values”, says Cube’s founder and owner, Marcus Pürner.

Of the wider announcement, Pürner added: “As part of our move to develop race-ready bikes for downhill and cross country, it was obvious to us that we also wanted to further broaden our sponsorship.

“With Jess on our downhill squad we have an athlete who can achieve regular podium results. Max and Simon, too, have already broken through into the ranks of the top riders in the world. Kira has shown she is a top contender with eight top-ten XC World Cup finishes under her belt already. And I am super happy with the positive progress of Finn and Knut.

“This sends the clear message that our product portfolio and our developments in downhill and cross country have made it to the very top, and that we offer our customers highest-quality bikes. We are passionate about our commitment to up-and-coming young athletes and developing our own talents long term.”