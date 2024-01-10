USG bolsters team with hire of Dave Flynn

Share Facebook

USG, the owner of 7iDP, Royal Racing and Tag Metals has strengthened its team with the hire of Dave Flynn.

Flynn will be working with UK and international retailers to build on strong foundations to develop sales across the brands.

Flynn takes with him more than 15 years’ experience from roles with Orange Mountain Bikes, Halfords and Hotlines Europe.

Following the announcement, Flynn said: “I am excited to get out there and start talking to retailers about the range, its credentials and commercial opportunities.

“These brands have a rich heritage in the sport. While industry challenges obviously remain, it is a great time to review, recalibrate and push forward with products which work”.

USG pivoted to a dealer-direct model in 2020 with Matt Yeo now assuming the position as managing director.

Yeo said: “Having control of our own brands and distribution has hugely benefited USG. We have to thank our retail partners massively for their ongoing support.

“USG are continuing to invest in staff, R&D and marketing as we get closer to launching new products alongside our proven best sellers.”

USG’s stable includes protection specialists 7iDP and parts brand Tag Metals, designed and developed by Tavish Capewell.

Matt Andrews has taken the reins on global marketing for 7iDP.

The Royal Racing brand also gets a refresh for 2024 with original creator Nick Bayliss at the

design helm.

Royal Racing has been a staple in the UK and international MTB scenes for more than 20 years with its first product rolling off the production line in 1999.

Throughout its history, Royal Racing has evolved with the times and 2024 marks another new chapter for the brand.

Dealers wanting to learn more about the USG stable of brands and join the ride can contact Dave Flynn directly via +44 (0)7584 698 531 or david.flynn@usgb2b.com