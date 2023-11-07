DerbyWheel appoints Fusion Media for global PR to promote new Professional Keirin concept

Share Facebook

Fusion Media – the integrated PR and marketing agency specialising in endurance sport and active travel – has been appointed by DerbyWheel to promote the new global Professional Keirin concept as it officially hits the boards for its inaugural season in 2024.

Two years in the making, DerbyWheel will bring Keirin racing to a global audience, having previously been a closed domestic enterprise in Japan and Korea where it continues to be a successful spectator sport.

The team behind DerbyWheel is an international team with decades of experience of developing Pro Keirin in Korea and Japan, and more than 20 years organising major international track cycling events.

Many well-known cyclists around the world support and join in DerbyWheel. Olympic Keirin silver medalist Ross Edgar joins as the DerbyWheel director of sport.

Keirin racing has a rich history, beginning in 1948 in Japan.

In its homeland, the Keirin is raced primarily on outdoor 400m tracks.

DerbyWheel will establish events across multiple territories utilising indoor 250m velodromes to bring more intensity to the traditional format.

It will also be the first time many Japanese and Korean Keirin specialists will go head to head against international riders bringing a new dynamic to the racing.

As appointed PR and Comms agency, Fusion Media’s remit will see the agency support and expand communications on DerbyWheel’s calendar of events globally, alongside supporting on brand identity and social media.

For over 12 years, London-based Fusion Media has focused on marketing and communications services for active and sports brands.

As a fully-integrated boutique agency, its portfolio of clients includes brands like Red Bull, Evans Cycles, Raleigh, Specialized, Shimano, Wahoo, Le Col and Brompton.

Beyond the agency, in 2018 Fusion Media created The Running Channel (which now boasts more than 500,000 subscribers) to fill a gap in the market for audio/visual content in the running market.

The agency also launched Bike is Best at the start of the pandemic, an ongoing advocacy campaign designed to diversify cycling and get more people on bikes.

Wiesia Kuczaj, managing director at Fusion Media, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with DerbyWheel and welcoming them to our client roster. The new pro keirin concept will showcase the thrill of live cycling to the masses and brings something new that has previously been closed off. Our partnership with them will help elevate the inaugural season and raise the profile of Pro Keirin racing.”