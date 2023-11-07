Wattbike appoints Ahmed Khodja as direct-to-consumer director

Share Facebook

Wattbike has announced the appointment of Ahmed Khodja as direct-to-consumer director.

E-commerce and digital transformation expert Khodja joins the Wattbike team in the newly-created role which will see him setting Wattbike’s global DTC vision by unlocking the potential of the brand.

Khodja will be responsible for the transformation of both on and offline consumer experience, through leveraging the value of Wattbike’s omnichannel foundations and heritage in elite sport.

He joins the Wattbike team with a proven track record in e-commerce strategy, following a decade working with global manufacturer and online retailer of licensed sportswear, Fanatics.

Whilst with Fanatics Khodja worked with leading sports teams and athletes, and his specialism in e-commerce is key for the Wattbike team, with this being the most significant area for DTC expansion.

Following the announcement, Khodja said: ‘I’m delighted to be joining the passionate team at Wattbike, and to be taking on such a pivotal role in the brand’s plans for international growth.

“Wattbike is loved by elite teams and athletes around the world with good reason, their credentials and quality of product setting them well apart from their competitors.

“I’m very much looking forward to helping shape the brand’s digital future, using my extensive experience of e-commerce and connections within the industry.”

It’s a pivotal time for the Wattbike brand as it looks towards expansion and development of the brand globally.

Built on the global foundation of commercial and corporate markets – as official supplier to the All Blacks and extensive use in elite sport, 3,000 gyms, BUPA and uniformed services – the DTC sales of the Wattbike Atom smart bike now account for 70% of UK sales.

Earlier this year, Wattbike launched the Atom state-wide in the USA and the brand continue to ramp up marketing activities to raise brand awareness, market share and visibility, ahead of the winter training season

Khodja will also be supporting the B2B commercial growth, as the team recently launched distribution of the Wattbike Atom via distributor partners in China, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong.

Stephen Loftus, CEO of Wattbike, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Ahmed to the Wattbike team – his depth of experience in e-commerce across international markets and innate understanding of the sports industry means I’m confident that he’ll accelerate our global e-commerce strategy, and take the brand to new audiences and markets.

“He will support us in our quest to become the world’s leading training platform with ecommerce at the forefront of our strategy, opening the Wattbike brand up to newer audiences to continue to improve the health and performance of fitness enthusiasts across the world.”