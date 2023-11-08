Lyon Cycle announces strategic distribution partnership with milKit

Share Facebook

Lyon Cycle has announced a strategic partnership to distribute milKit, a manufacturer of tubeless tyre solutions, trail-side tools and accessories.

This collaboration aims to bring milKit’s products to a wider audience of cyclists, enhancing their riding experience and simplifying tubeless tyre management.

Tubeless tyres have become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to their lower rolling resistance, improved grip, and reduced risk of flats.

However, maintaining and setting up tubeless tyres can sometimes be challenging.

The brand has addressed these concerns by developing innovative solutions that make tubeless tyre management more accessible and user-friendly.

The partnership will enable Lyon Cycle to offer a more comprehensive range of cycling products, reinforcing its position as a diverse distributor for cycle shops across the UK and Ireland.

Jordan Lunn, cycle market manager of Lyon Cycle, said: “We are excited to partner with milKit to bring their game-changing solutions to our customers.

“At Lyon Cycle, we are dedicated to enhancing the cycling experience, in turn allowing customers to venture further and milKit’s products align perfectly with this mission. Whether you’re a professional racer or a weekend warrior, on a road or mountain bike, milKit’s range will simplify your tubeless tyre management and trail-side fixes to ensure a smoother ride.”

The Swiss brand’s product line-up includes the milKit Valve System, milKit Tubeless Booster and new milKit Hassle’off tool system, dubbed “a magnificent piece of engineering” by IMB Mag.

These products make tyre inflation, sealant installation, and trail-side maintenance easier, ensuring that riders spend less time fixing and more time riding.

Aaron Zehner, head of marketing and communications of milKit, added: “We are excited to join forces with Lyon Cycle to make our products more accessible to cyclists across the UK.

“Lyon Cycle’s reputation for excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with milKit’s commitment to innovation and quality. Together, we’ll ensure that cyclists in the UK have easy access to our cutting-edge solutions, enhancing their riding experience.”

Lyon Cycle welcomes interested stores to get in touch regarding becoming a milKit dealer.

For more information, email sales@lyon.co.uk or contact a local account manager.