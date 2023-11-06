Kask expands Protone Icon range with four new colours

Kask has launched a new collection of colours for its Protone Icon range of helmets.

The collection is expanding to include Lavender, Tangerine, Forest Green, and Sahara – four matte colours inspired by natural vistas.

Equally at home on the gravel, cyclo-cross tracks and cross-country mountain bike trails as it is on the road, the Protone Icon is a helmet that offers high levels of safety, aerodynamics, comfort and ventilation.

It has been created using technology that seamlessly joins the upper and lower parts of the shell, giving the helmet a refined, elegant look as well as providing additional aerodynamic performance.

The OctoFit+ adjustment system provides improved comfort and stability, while the vertical stabiliser along the nape of the neck delivers enhanced ergonomic support, enabling improved balance and a highly customizable fit.

A reflective insert on the rear has been included to provide increased safety on the road, while the internal lining, made of CoolMax® fabric, is comfortable, quick-drying, removable and washable.

As is the case with all Kask helmets, the Protone Icon has passed the Kask Rotational Impact WG11 Test, an internal, scientific testing procedure adopted by Kask that measures the helmet’s performance when subjected to rotational impacts.

The Protone Icon is available in three sizes (small, medium and large) to cover a wide range of head circumferences from 50 to 62 centimetres.

A medium helmet weighs in at a claimed 230g (CE EN 1078 standard).

The Protone Icon is now available in 13 colour variants at a price of EUR 275, GBP 245, USD 300, AUD 430.

Kask partners with a wide range of professional teams and top-level athletes to create helmets that push the boundaries of performance.

Partners from the world of road cycling include the British team INEOS Grenadiers, the Eolo Kometa Pro Cycling Team, the German women’s team Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling and the triathletes Lucy Charles-Barclay, Braden Currie, Andy Potts, Michelle Vesterby, and Matt Hanson.

The partnerships also extend to gravel cycling with the Italian group Enough Cycling Collective and the Australian athlete Nathan Haas.