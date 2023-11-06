Kinesis publishes technical bulletin for Lyfe front brake mount bolt issue

Share Facebook

Kinesis has issued an important technical bulletin for a Lyfe bike front brake mount bolt issue.

Following an investigation, the brand has found that 162 out of 400 Lyfe bikes specified with Alhonga hydraulic brakes may have the incorrect bolt length fitted.

These are the bolts that attach the flat mount adaptor to the threaded mounts in the fork.

Any Lyfe bikes with Tektro brakes are unaffected by this bulletin and any Lyfe bike purchased through Wiggle or Chain Reaction Cycles are also unaffected.

A spokesperson for Kinesis said: “Whilst the bolts have proved sufficient in use, it is more likely that thread damage could occur, especially if they have ever been overtightened.

“Despite no issues reported during use, we are not willing to take any risks with rider’s safety.”

So what do retailers need to do?

The Kinesis UK dealer that supplied the bike originally will be receiving replacement bolts so that the existing bolts can be replaced.

At the same time, the dealer will inspect the fork to ensure no damage is present and that it is safe to use.

In the unlikely event that damage has been caused, Kinesis will collect the fork from the dealer so that the damaged fork can be replaced.

Retailers and consumers are asked to ensure that any Lyfe bike with Alhonga brakes has its bolts swapped as soon as possible, preferably before being ridden.

The recommended tightening torque for an Alhonga flat mount brake caliper remains at 5-7Nm.

Rear brakes are unaffected by this bolt length issue so do not need to be inspected.

Kinesis also thanked its customers for taking the time to read this to help ensure ongoing safety and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For any problems or questions, individuals are advised to contact their Kinesis UK dealer, or directly at info@kinesisbikes.co.uk