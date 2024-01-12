The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 12th January

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 720 positions in 2023, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Customer Service Advisor/Order Operator – Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Still a family-run, hands on business. We are one of the fastest growing distributors in the UK. We are looking for an enthusiastic and driven candidate to add to our experienced customer service team in our sales office to handle the day-to-day demand. Excellent communication skills are important to the role as you will be in contact with customers via telephone and email.

We are looking for you to work efficiently and with precision to ensure we are seamlessly despatching orders to customers on time. The candidate would be required to handle daily orders and control despatches through the sales office which will require regular discussions with our sales team, management & members of the despatch team.

Requirements include: experience in customer service essential with the ability to speak to customers in a professional manner whilst being able to resolve problems, experience in the cycle industry/keen cyclist desirable, strong knowledge and a technical background of accessories desirable, able to answer telephones & deal with emails efficiently, able to handle a busy seasonal environment and capable of dealing with customers’ accounts and handling sensitive information.

Workshop Technician – Specialized Concept Store/Certini Bicycle Co

We are looking to add to our amazing team of workshop technicians here at the Specialized Concept Store in Birmingham (owned and run by Certini Bicycle Company). The available role is for a Full time or Part Time (We are open to flexible working) workshop technician who has a keen eye for detail, great knowledge of maintenance requirements and goes that extra step to get the very best from every service job they complete.

Organisational skills are key for this role and the ability to manage time effectively. You will be required to work to a daily workshop schedule to complete tasks and service work.

Previous experience working within a cycling workshop environment is essential for this role (Minimum 2 years). You’ll receive additional technical training through ourselves and supported brands to ensure you’re always up to date with the latest technology.

Workshop Manager – Fettle

Fettle is a rapidly expanding bike repair and service company that is dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation and making cycling more accessible for everyone. We are passionate about providing the highest-quality repair and maintenance services for bicycles of all types, and we believe that our success depends on working collaboratively, continuously learning, and always putting our customers first.

As a Fettler, you will play a critical role in ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service, and that our workshops are efficient, well-managed, and always up to standards. You will be responsible for diagnosing and repairing a wide range of bicycle problems, recommending and selling appropriate parts and accessories, and maintaining accurate records of all repairs and transactions.

As a Workshop Manager will be responsible for the running and maintaining of an individual Fettle workshop, and ultimately will be accountable for the success and profitability of the workshop itself. They will oversee all touchpoints throughout the customer journey, ensuring that their team is following processes effectively and efficiently. They will be accountable for all operational aspects of the site, including stock, setup, and security, as well as the performance and development of the mechanics working in this site.

Bicycle Mechanic/Engineer – Domex Bikes Ltd

We are Domex, an industry-leading domestic appliance repair specialist, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to our valued customers since our establishment in 2003. With a strong presence across Greater London, parts of the Southeast, and the Midlands, we have witnessed remarkable growth, boasting a community of over 70 skilled engineers dedicated to excellence.

Domex is now embarking on an exciting venture into the Bicycle/e-bike industry, extending our expertise to offer on-site service and repairs. We are actively seeking proficient bicycle mechanics to join our esteemed team of Mobile Bike Engineers at Domex Bikes Ltd.

Our Head Office is in Epsom, and the areas we will be covering are London and Surrey. In this role, you will play a pivotal part in servicing and repairing our customers’ bikes. Additionally, you will be responsible for delivering top-notch customer service, all facilitated through our fleet of mobile workshop vans.

Senior Mechanic – Fettle

At Fettle, we are committed to creating a culture of teamwork, innovation, and excellence that inspires our employees to achieve their full potential and to deliver outstanding service to our customers. We value integrity, professionalism, and a strong work ethic, and we believe that every member of our team has an important role to play in helping us achieve our goals.

The Senior mechanic role is for those who have enough confidence in their ability to repair a wide variety of bikes and their customer service that they are able to support both the Mechanics and the Workshop managers with their key responsibilities.