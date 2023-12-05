Canyon continues growth trajectory with year-on-year sales up 23%

Share Facebook

Canyon Bicycles is steering towards a successful close of the 2023 business year.

At the end of the third quarter in 2023, Canyon’s year-on-year sales numbers had increased by 23% and its athletes had claimed multiple world championship titles.

While high inventory levels and high discounts are at play in the bicycle industry, 2023 still saw the company continue its strong growth trajectory.

Nicolas de Ros Wallace, Canyon CEO, said: “Canyon’s innovative approach, proven by our athletes and pro sports teams, as well as the benefits of our direct-to-consumer business model are crucial success factors. Given the challenging global economy, our performance this year was significant and it indicates the continued high demand for Canyon’s premium bicycles.”

In the year 2023 Canyon celebrated more victories than ever.

Successes and victories from Canyon athletes in 2023 include a significant medal haul at the UCI World Championship events in Scotland this August, which saw 13 gold medals for riders using Canyon’s Aeroad, Speedmax and Lux World Cup bikes.

That included Chloe Dygert winning the Individual Track Time Trial and Mathieu van der Poel winning the Road World Championships.

Elsewhere saw Canyon//SRAM Racing’s Kasia Niewiadoma winning the Gravel World Championships, Fabien Barel winning the overall E-Enduro World Cup, and Sam Laidlow winning the Triathlon World Championships.

Working together with athletes has been part of Canyon’s DNA since its beginning.

Nicolas de Ros Wallace added: “Close collaboration with our athletes allows us to push the limits of our bikes in race conditions. Their feedback impacts future innovations and product development, and fuels the bikes made for the vast Canyon community, from ambitious amateurs to urban riders.”

Canyon cemented its ambition to be one of the most innovative bike brands by opening its new headquarters in Koblenz this year, which includes the new Innovation Lab: a hub for creativity, inspiration, and collaboration.

In 2023, Canyon received the Top Employer Award in Germany for a third time.

The award is presented by the Dutch Top Employers Institute to companies that place their employees at the centre of their business activities and offer an “outstanding” working and development environment.

Canyon’s drive for innovation goes beyond bikes.

The launch of the Canyon app in 2023 marked the evolution of the direct-to-consumer model. The app features bike service information, shopping options and stories, plus a Bike Garage where riders find all compatible spare parts and exploded drawings for their Canyon bike(s).

Beyond the digital connection to its clients, Canyon also has a focus on creating in-person touchpoints.

In September 2023, Canyon opened its fourth on-site service location in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Pursuing this trajectory, Canyon continues to expand its global Affiliate Service Partner network (of almost 300 dedicated partner workshops) to service its customers.

Reducing company-wide emissions is another of Canyon’s top priorities.

At the end of 2022, Canyon committed to achieving company-wide science-based net-zero emission reduction targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nicolas de Ros Wallace said: “The industry we work in is full of enthusiasm and passion. We want to use this positive energy to actively drive change at our company and beyond towards more responsible business practices.”

Finally, with an eye on the future, partnering with IperionX allows Canyon to investigate the use of 3D printing with titanium powder, which could allow for more sustainable bike production in the future.

The first bike designed from scratch in the Innovation Lab is launching in summer 2024, which will unlock the next level in responsible bike production.