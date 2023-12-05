Citrus-Lime launches Cloud POS 2.0

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Retail Systems provider, Citrus-Lime has launched an update of its End-to-End Solution, Cloud POS.

As with the original version, Cloud POS 2.0 can be operated from anywhere with an internet connection. The new interface is cleaner, helping retailers navigate their way round the system more intuitively.

Updates include key business information displayed on a summary screen.

Total sales by week and month and by department help retailers check performance at a glance.

There’s also an option to show stock that’s only available locally. This is designed to assist multi store retailers sourcing products by location.

On tablets, Cloud POS 2.0 is more refined.

Working off a handheld device, Cloud POS keeps track of the parts and progress of jobs in the workshop where space can be limited.

Retailers can also take advantage of its versatility to build orders when walking the shop floor with a customer. Equally, having the portability of EPOS and stock control on a tablet lends itself for use at shows and events.

Neil McQuillan, founder and chief software architect at Citrus-Lime, said: “We’re always looking at ways to help customers. Our investment in Cloud POS ensures they have the most up-to-date technology at their fingertips. As part of this ongoing work, we make a point of understanding how we can better service customers. We do this through regular communication with them, research and through our feedback forum, Canny.

“In fact, some of the features introduced in Cloud POS 2.0 are a direct result of suggestions made by customers. The ongoing updates, and improved user experience, of Cloud POS come at no extra cost to customers.

“The retail environment is changing rapidly and, as a business, our customers’ success is our success. This may appear clichéd, but it’s true. It’s this philosophy that drives our commitment to improving Cloud POS, so retailers can remain competitive.”