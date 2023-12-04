December 2023 edition of BikeBiz is out now

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The December edition of BikeBiz is now live. Read the digital edition online here

Never miss an issue, subscribe to BikeBiz for free here

Finding opportunity

I was fortunate enough to be invited to visit a brand’s head office last month and there was a mix of UK industry folk. When going through the usual introductions: ‘Hi, I’m Dan from BikeBiz’, someone asked: ‘Do you have any positive news for us?’ Although a tongue-in-cheek comment made with a smile, I fully appreciate the sentiment. There is no doubt that this year has been tough.

It would be easy to write off 2023. Consign it to history and never think about it again. A totally reasonable assessment of the last 12 months.

Yet amidst the uncertainty, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. We are seeing e-bikes continue to take up a larger share of the UK market and e-cargo models are becoming a common sight in towns and cities up and down the country.

As retailers are adapting to facilitate this new kind of cycling consumer (see p24 for our chat with Fully Charged founder Ben Jaconelli) there are still plenty of things to be optimistic about.

With this being our last edition of 2023, the BikeBiz team is also proud to announce and celebrate the winners of the 2023 BikeBiz Awards.

This year’s event, held online in November, aimed to be an opportunity for us all to take a step back and celebrate the achievements of some outstanding brands, retailers, distributors and individuals in our industry (p7).

Elsewhere in the magazine Rebecca Bland speaks to Rachael Burnside and Sasha Castling about the importance of the Uplift mentoring programme (p16), I catch up with Parlee Cycles new CEO John Harrison (p20) and Rebecca Morley sits down with Pashley chairman Adrian Williams to hear about future plans for the iconic British brand.

A final note from me, I hope you all enjoy the festive period and can take a well-earned few days to recharge the batteries and enjoy time with loved ones. There is no doubt that everyone in the bike industry deserves it.

Daniel Blackham.

Editor

BIKEBIZ AWARDS

7: We round up the reaction from the BikeBiz Awards 2023

FEATURE

16: Shift Active Media has launched a women-only mentorship programme called Uplift. Rebecca Blands looks at why this initiative is so important

BIG INTERVIEW

20: Daniel Blackham sits down with John Harrison, the new CEO of Parlee Cycles, to hear about the brand’s next chapter

RETAILERS

24: Rebecca Morley chats to Fully Charged founder Ben Jaconelli on its stores, investing in online, and winning at the 2023 BikeBiz Awards

29: Rebecca Bland speaks to Gainsborough Cycles owner Trevor Halstead to see how he has adapted his business over the last 25 years

MICROMOBILITY

32: Rebecca Morley catches up with Pashley chairman Adrian Williams

35: BikeBiz hears from TVS president and head of e-bikes Sharad Mohan Mishra on the group’s plans to improve quality of life through mobility solutions

APPOINTMENTS

39: This month’s movers and shakers throughout the cycle industry

NEWS HUB

41: The latest developments from across the bike trade

DISTRIBUTORS

45: BikeBiz catches up with Greyville CEO Lea Adams

BRANDS

48: Five mins with BBB Cycling

E-BIKE SAFETY

51: ACT and Bicycle Association issue a joint response to proposed bill on e-bike safety and release industry guidance

PRODUCTS

53: New products and sector guides, including wheels, tyres and inner tubes (59) and pedals and cycle footwear (65)