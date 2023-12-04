Cyclorise ceases trading after seven years in business

Share Facebook

Cyclorise has ceased trading, it has been confirmed.

In an email sent to retailers last week, co-founder Thomas Dibley wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you that Cyclorise Ltd has ceased trading.

“Both Sian and I [Tom] would like to thank all of our customers for the high levels of support you have shown us in the last 7 years.

“We sincerely apologise to any customers who have outstanding orders with us. We will be in touch with you all individually in the coming weeks.”

Following the announcement, Cyclorise has also closed its website for orders and its Insitagram page.

The Abergavenny-based distributor was founded in 2017 and supplied a number of brands to the UK trad including: Reverse Components, Kommit, Revel Bikes, Revgrips, Smoove Lube, Garbaruk, Fasst Co. and Slicy Products.

Sian and Thomas are also the founders of Louri, which rebranded to Huck in 2021

Huck is an accessory brand which offers a number of products including the Tech, Enduro Strat, Huck-E Strap, XC Strap, Diddy Strap and Drybags. All products are cut and sewn in the UK.

BikeBiz understands that the decision to close Cyclorise has no impact on Huck at the moment.

Cyclorise are the latest distributor to feel the squeeze of market pressure. In 2023, the trade has seen Moore Large and 2Pure enter administration.

Fli Distribution also ceased trading with founder Colin Williams citing the impact of Brexit and restrictions impacting their ability to work with brands in the EU.

Last month, Raleigh announced its intention to close the P&A arm of its business following a strategic review by parent company Accell Group.

Accell expects current market conditions to persist and are seeing brands, distributors and retailers alike, facing the same headwinds and, in some cases, exiting the market.

Therefore, in order to fulfil its ambition, Accell has proposed closing the parts and accessories business in the UK.

In addition, and in conjunction with this change, Accell will cease its own warehouse operations and partner with a logistics provider.

The proposal would retain Accell UK’s HQ in the Nottingham area, and it will keep a UK presence for other functions, including online and offline sales, customer service, marketing and finance.