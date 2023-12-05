Prestacycle opens UK office and appoints Richard Eakins as brand manager

Share Facebook

Prestacycle has announced the opening of its new UK office as a part of its continuing expansion in the European market.

Leading Prestacycle’s European presence is Richard Eakins, who is performing the combined roles of global media marketing manager and UK brand manager.

David Finlayson, president of Prestacycle, said: “Richard has been a business associate and asset for Prestacycle over the past few years developing content for Prestacycle and growing into expanding roles in product Media. Bringing Richard into the fold in a management role is well suited to our expansion which coincides with Prestacycle’s recent tool partnership announcement with the Ineos Grenadiers Cycling Team.”

Eakins leads-off this new role in December with attendance at the Ineos Grenadiers Cycling Team pre-season camp where he will act as a resource in preparation for the 2024 season.

Following the announcement, Eakins said: “Having worked with David for the last few years in a small capacity, and watched the growth of Prestacycle, I am excited to become a larger part of the team and help them to continue to expand within the UK and globally.

“A key part of our strategy within the UK will be to seek new retail partners with brick and mortar stores as well as online retailers. Our strategy throughout Europe will be to increase and service distribution partners who can best bring their expertise within their market to the Prestacycle brand.”

Prestacycle has recently acquired new distribution partners within some European markets and announcements are expected to follow soon.

Founded in 2006 by David Finlayson, a life-long cyclist in a family of Scottish engineers, Prestacycle started from a desire for a cycling tool that did not exist.

From this need, the company’s first tool, the Prestaflator was born.

Since then, the company focus has been singular to creating unique new products that better suit existing needs.

Now, Prestacycle offers a range of products including: inflation, hand and torque tools, bike care, hex tool bits, cassettes, accessories and a range or PrestaWear.

For any dealer enquiries, contact: richard@prestacycle.co.uk