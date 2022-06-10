Oneway Bike expands marketing team with Piotr Havik

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Oneway Bike has expanded its marketing team with Piotr Havik.

Havik will be active as a relationship manager for all ambassadors, cycling teams and other athletes sponsored by Oneway, among other things.

“Due to all the developments, our marketing team continues to grow,” said Carola Noordermeer, head of marketing. “The number of Oneway ambassadors, teams and partners is increasing.

“We support various cycling teams and we work together with our brand ambassadors. Extra hands to tackle this properly are very welcome.

“With Piotr, we are confident to have found this reinforcement. With his background in professional cycling and years of experience in various cycling disciplines, he brings a lot of knowledge and expertise to this position.”

Havik said: “It’s really great to be working at Oneway. The position fits my profile perfectly. I started mountain biking when I was 7 years old. The road bike, cyclocross bike and track bike soon followed.

“After several Dutch titles in the youth categories, a great sporting career followed with teams such as the Rabobank Development Team, Katusha-Alpecin, Riwal-Readynez and Beat Cycling.”

Read more: Halfords appoints Olympic medallist Kye Whyte as first BMX ambassador

In addition to his work at Oneway, Havik is chasing the dream of becoming the gravel bike world champion. This year UCI has recognised gravel cycling as an official discipline. Havik is supported by Cube, Ere Research and Cyclique, among other brands.

Last weekend, he scored highly during his first Gravel World Series in Millau, finishing second behind Niki Terpstra, winner of Paris-Roubaix and Ronde van Vlaanderen. At the beginning of May, he also managed to finish on the stage during The Traka in Girona next to Ivar Slik, winner of Unbound Gravel in America.