Halfords appoints Olympic medallist Kye Whyte as first BMX ambassador 

Halfords has appointed its first BMX ambassador, Olympic silver medallist Kye Whyte.

Whyte will be working with Halfords throughout the next year to promote the high street retailer’s range of BMX products, which includes Mongoose, X-Rated and Huffy brand bikes.

To celebrate the partnership, Halfords-owned repair service Have Bike will be offering free bike checks and repairs for children on June 18th during the BMX National Series, which takes place at Whyte’s home track in Peckham, South London.

Dan Daly, group marketing director at Halfords, said: “We’re so excited to have Kye as part of our team. He’s incredibly talented, and has made his mark in BMX history. We can’t wait to work closely with him over the next 12 months and see how many people we can inspire to get out of their comfort zone and try something new.”

Whyte, who claimed silver in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic BMX racing event, part of a hugely successful BMX campaign for Team GB in Japan, said: “When I first started BMXing, I never realised just how many people I could inspire, I was just riding because I loved it. But now, I can ride and inspire people, and through my Halfords ambassadorship, I hope to teach young people that look like me that the sky is not the limit. As I know though, bikes definitely need ongoing love so I’m really pleased that we’ll be able to offer kids bike checks and free repairs this weekend.”

Automotive and cycling retailer Halfords has 404 stores across the UK, and three performance cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant).

Last year, Halfords announced plans to close all its 22 Cycle Republic high street cycle stores and the Boardman Performance Centre, to free up money to focus on motoring.

The move put 226 jobs at risk, before electric scooter retailer Pure Electric stepped in to take ownership of 11 Cycle Republic stores, saving 85 jobs in the process.