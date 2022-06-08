Porsche takes over e-bike drive systems manufacturer Fazua

Porsche has taken over Fazua, a manufacturer of light and compact drive systems for e-bikes.

The Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer has now acquired all of Fazua’s shares, after buying into the company with a 20% stake earlier this year.

“In Fazua, we have found a strong partner with a great deal of experience in the bicycle industry,” said Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG and member of the executive board for finance and IT.

“Fazua is known among experts as the founder of the ‘light e-bikes’ category – and it’s a highly innovative company that fits perfectly with the pioneering spirit of the Porsche brand.”

Fazua, based in Ottobrunn, near Munich, was founded in 2013 and is considered a pioneer in the development of lightweight and compact drive systems, such as the innovative new Ride 60 which it recently unveiled. Today, Fazua employs more than 100 people and more than 40 renowned brands already rely on the company’s technologies.

Porsche announced that it had acquired a majority stake in e-bike manufacturer Greyp Bikes late last year. The sports car manufacturer’s venture capital arm, Porsche Ventures, has held a stake of around 10% in the Croatian company since 2018.

In the future, Porsche’s e-bike activities will be merged through the establishment of two joint ventures with the Dutch company Ponooc Investment B.V.

The first joint venture will develop, manufacture and distribute a future generation of high-quality Porsche e-bikes. The second will focus on technological solutions for the fast-growing micromobility market.

Independent of the joint venture activities, Porsche said it will continue to work with its long-standing partner Rotwild on its current e-bike models.

In March 2021, the company launched its interpretation of exclusive electric bikes with the Porsche eBike Sport and the eBike Cross.