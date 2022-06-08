Garmin launches new Edge computer, with solar power and 100 hours between charges

Cycling computer giant Garmin has released its latest version of the Edge GPS device, complete with solar charging and 100 hours between charges.

The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar is believed to be the first cycling computer that uses solar power to help power the device, increasing the time between charges dramatically.

Released on 8th June, the Edge 1040 Solar is available now with a suggested retail price of £629.99, with a non-solar charging version, the Edge 1040, available for £519.99.

“Cyclists expect as much from their GPS bike computer as they do themselves, and that is why we are thrilled to introduce the Edge 1040 Solar,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Durable, accurate and ready to go the distance, the Edge 1040 Solar is the pinnacle of GPS bike computers. No matter where you ride, or what bike you choose to use, the Edge 1040 Solar is ready for any adventure – from remote gravel trails to epic climbs.”

Designed for performance cyclists, the Edge 1040 Solar includes detail training metrics like V02 max, recovery time, and training load, along with daily workout suggestions.

The ClimbPro feature also offers detailed analysis on any climbs a rider might encounter.

Routing and maps is also a key focus for the new Edge, with advanced navigational tools.

Key features:

Solar charging: Power Glass solar charging lens extends the battery life to up to 100 hours in battery saver mode, giving cyclists an additional 42 minutes per hour during daytime riding.

Multi-band GNSS technology: Receive better positional accuracy and coverage, even in the most challenging environments.

Cycling ability and course demands: Classify strengths and weaknesses as a cyclist, focus on improvement and prepare for the demands of a specific course.

Power guide: Recommended power targets make it easier to manage efforts throughout a course.

Real-time stamina insights: Monitor and track exertion levels in real-time during a ride.

Simple setup: Custom ride profiles prepopulate based on previous Edge data, ride types, and sensors. From there, cycling activity profiles can be managed directly on your compatible smartphone from the Garmin Connect smart device app.