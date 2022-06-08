Signa Sports United appoints Max Heimann as CEO of Internetstores Group

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Online sport retail and tech company Signa Sports United (SSU) has appointed Max Heimann as chief executive officer (CEO) of Internetstores Group.

Heimann will lead SSU brands such as Fahrrad.de, Probikeshop, Addnature and Campz across Europe. He will join the firm in mid-August 2022 from Otto Group and will succeed Robert Polland, who has been interim CEO since September 2021.

Stephan Zoll, CEO of SSU, said: “I am delighted Max will be joining us. He brings strong retail and digital expertise as well as excellent leadership to the role. I am confident that he will continue to build on the success of our bike and outdoor businesses across Europe.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Robert Polland, who worked tirelessly over the past year. Under his guidance, we have continued to strengthen the foundations on which to further grow our business.”

At SSU, Heimann will be tasked with growing Internetstores into a connected platform for consumers, brands and retailers.

“I am excited to join SSU at this point in their growth story and help to build on the success already achieved,” said Heimann. “The bike and outdoor sectors are some of the fastest growing in Europe and SSU and its leading brands are at the forefront of market development.”

Heimann is a member of the management board at the Manufactum Group, an Otto Group subsidiary, where he is responsible for digital as well as brick and mortar sales, customer services, logistics and technology.

Prior to Manufactum, Heimann worked at Otto Group Holdings from 2011 to 2016 and Oliver Wyman from 2001 and 2011.

Read more: Signa Sports United reports Q2 FY22 net revenue of €269 million

SSU owns companies and brands in various sports including bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. Its companies and brands include Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, and Outfitter.