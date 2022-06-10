Top five jobs of the week – 10th June

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Regional Sales Manager – Oxford Products Ltd

In the last two years, the company has relaunched its whole range of Oxford Products, with merchandising units which are unrivalled in the cycle industry. We have launched a new range of lights, locks, and clothing in the last year plus four exclusive high end performance brands in ACROS, G Form, Kali and Sigma with more to come in 2023. There will be no let-up in our growth or our ambition for 2022 and beyond, so we now wish to appoint a highly successful regional sales manager for Northern England, to rapidly develop our business in the independent cycle trade.

Shop Manager / Mechanic – Bath Outdoors

The Shop Manager / Mechanic position is the driving force within the business working in concert with the Managing Director who also manages and delivers the outdoor activities business. You will be responsible for the management of the shop with a focus on repair and maintenance of a range of bikes including mountain, gravel, touring, road and the Radpower Ebike rental fleet. High end custom brands are increasingly in demand with a monthly custom shop build to profile the shop and our brand partners.You will manage a small team of part time staff during peak periods at the shop ensuring the continuity of operation and maintaining ‘Bath Outdoors’ reputation for technical and customer service excellence.

Deputy Branch Manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

Founded in 1977, Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op is an established independent bike retailer. We operate 5 retail outlets across Scotland and the North of England as well as an ecommerce operation supported by a large warehouse/distribution centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh. As an employee owned business, service quality and the customer are at the heart of what we do. We have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy Manager in our Newcastle store and we’re inviting candidates to apply. Based at our store in Byker, you will work closely with the Branch Manager in all aspects of running the branch.

Customer Operations Associate – Fettle

Fettle is the UK’s fastest growing bike repair and service business set up with the ambition to provide city wide networks of service locations across the whole of the UK. We are looking for a customer operations associate to join our HQ team, who is comfortable both juggling many operational plates and speaking to customers. The role is split across two aspects of the business; customer experience and operations and would ideally suit someone starting out in their career, looking to join a busy and ambitious startup.

Area Account Manager – Ison Distribution Ltd

Ison is a well-established specialist distributor in the cycle industry focused on providing excellent supply and service to quality Independent Bicycle Dealers. We are currently seeking an enthusiastic Area Account Manager to help us better serve IBDs in the South and West of the UK. The ideal candidate will have: a good technical knowledge of, and an enthusiasm for bicycles, parts and all things cycling, experience in area sales (ideally in the bicycle industry), excellent communication skills, good computer skills (including use of MS Office software), an organised and self-motivated approach to their work, a knowledge of marketing and social media.