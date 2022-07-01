BikeBiz joins the Bicycle Association’s Investors in Cycling programme

Share Facebook

BikeBiz has signed up to the Bicycle Association’s advocacy programme, investors in Cycling.

The Investors in Cycling group is a unique collection of cycling brands and organisations, all committed to the growth of cycling.

In December the Bicycle Association (BA), a national body representing the cycle industry in the UK, launched the advocacy campaign as a way to recognises business who are helping to spread the word about the benefits of cycling.

BikeBiz is the latest addition to the programme, strengthening the portfolio of advocacy projects supporting cycling in the UK.

Alex Ballinger, BikeBiz editor, said: “The Bicycle Association’s efforts to boost the entire UK cycle trade have been fantastic, and the Investors in Cycling campaign is another stellar example of the BA’s valued work.

BikeBiz is honoured to join the BA’s Investors in Cycling campaign, as we completely understand the value of cycling advocacy and the impact it can have on the wider cycle trade.

“Together with the BA and the other Investors in Cycling, we are committed to highlighting the economic case for cycling, trying to get as many people on bikes as possible, and celebrating the numerous benefits riding a bike can offer.”

Other members of the Investors in Cycling programme include distributors Moore Large and Madison, and bike brands including Tern, Giant, and Specialized.

Advocacy work through Investors in Cycling includes the growth of the e-bike market, increasing children’s cycling levels, and campaigning on behalf of the cycling economy in the UK.

David Middlemiss, BA Associate Director, said “We are thrilled that BikeBiz has joined Investors in Cycling, and their pledge comes at a crucial time for our industry-wide advocacy mission. Support from BikeBiz, which is read by all of our members and other Investors in Cycling, is important for driving forward our advocacy programme. We look forward to working with BikeBiz to further grow the British cycling market and spread the love of cycling to everyone.”