PowUnity releases e-bike app for manufacturers

Cycling tech company PowUnity has released its e-bike app, which it says will replace the conventional e-bike display units.

PowUnity, based in Austria, has already developed GPS trackers and theft protection for the growing e-bike market, but has now moved into app development to help support bike-builders.

The PowUnity app solution for manufacturers will feature theft protection measures and will allow riders to use their smartphone as their e-bike display, offering e-bike control and ride metrics.

More and more e-bikes are being sold with their own comprehensive app, PowUnity said, and the PowUnity white-label app solution will allow manufacturers to offer increased connectivity, without the hassle of in-house app development and maintenance.

Maximilian Loy, product developer and co-founder of PowUnity, said: “It is very important to develop an e-bike app together with the customer and not bypass the market, otherwise it will not be used. It also always needs to be developed further, especially in such new terrain as e-bike software.”

The app will also include a dashboard for manufacturers, which lets them see the usage of their e-bikes, without development costs for the bike-builder.

Stefan Sinnegger, CEO of PowUnity, said: “We don’t want to sell a product and that’s it. We are creating a new digital business model with our partners.”

Powunity says it will be offering a glimpse into the technology at this year’s Eurobike in Frankfurt, taking place from 13th-17th July.

You can book an appointment with PowUnity at Eurobike here.

For the growing e-bike market, the founders Maximilian Loy, Stefan Sinnegger and Christian Strassl developed the GPS tracker BikeTrax as a contemporary and efficient e-bike theft protection. Starting with a desired product for the end customer, today the PowUnity team of sports and technology enthusiasts focuses on the cooperation with e-bike manufacturers, and develops connected e-bike solutions with the BikeTrax GPS tracking system.