Parcours releases new versatile Alta gravel wheelset 

Wheel brand Parcours has released its latest gravel-specific product, the Alta wheelset.

Designed to tackle terrain from gravel paths to rooty technical woodland, the Alta wheels feature wider hookless rims, optimised for gravel tyres.

Parcours, founded by Oxford University engineering graduate Dov Tate, now based in London, aims to offer affordable aerodynamically proven wheels to the market, working with a handful of UK retailers and its own online service.

The Alta wheelset retails for £899.

On the launch of the Alta wheelset, Tate said: “Our goal with the Alta is to create the ultimate versatile gravel wheelset which will support cyclists on any adventure as well as the roads they use to get there. It’s robust, grippy, and comfortable while still offering speed and an optimised aerodynamic profile. We’ve really hit the sweet-spot with this update and I can’t wait to see how far our customers can go.”

Designed with an internal rim width of 24mm and an external width of 33mm, the Alta hookless wheelset is optimised for gravel tyres between 38 and 50mm, but with flexibility to run road tyres from 28mm up to 55mm.

The brand new hookless rim incorporates unique IMPACT+ technology, to further strengthen the rim against impacts, for example from bottoming out a low-pressure tyre. This IMPACT+ layup is built using a more flexible resin at the very edge of the rim, making it more robust and impact-resistant.

This technology will also be integrated onto the existing Parcours Alta 650B wheelset.

As part of Parcours’ Monument Range, the Alta wheelset comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing and workmanship defects. All Alta wheelsets will ship with a tubeless kit included.

Available with various freehub options: Shimano/SRAM 11-speed, SRAM XDR, Campagnolo 11/12-speed, and Campagnolo N3W 13-speed.

Specs

Price: £899 / $1,199

Rim depth: 36mm

Rim width (external): 33mm

Rim width (internal): 24mm / hookless

Weight: 1,500g (685g front / 815g rear)

Spokes: Sapim CX-Ray (28 front / 28 rear)

Hubs: Parcours Disc Centerlock