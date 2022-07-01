BikeBiz July edition available now

Share Facebook

The July edition of BikeBiz is live now. Read the digital edition online here.

Some of the highlights from this edition of the mag:

A new concept

Eurobike is back for 2022 in a new location. Rebecca Morley chats to Stefan Reisinger to find out what to expect

BikeBiz Awards 2022

The 2022 BikeBiz Awards, in association with ArmaUrto, will be the biggest edition to date. Here is everything you need to know…

The other side

Russell Merry, the new MD for cycling at Frasers Group, Evans Cycles’ parent company, sets out his vision for the future

Five minutes with… Kidvelo

Husband and wife Gary and Karen Wood launched their own bikes six months ago. Company director Karen introduces the brand to the industry

Protect your business, build the brand

Nick Barthram, founder and strategy partner at brand consultancy Firehaus, explores how you can future-proof your business

Oxford Products

BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger heads across the Cotswolds to visit Oxford Products HQ in Witney, Oxfordshire during one of the distributor’s dealer days

New products

All the latest developments from across the cycle trade.

Taking some time – Alex Ballinger, editor

The summer months bring their own chaos for the cycle industry.

For the general public, the longer days and higher temperatures might mark family holidays, pub gardens, or new adventures, but for those of us in cycling times are never busier.

Warmer weather always brings out an influx of new riders, all on the hunt for new bikes and accessories, or just needing puncture repair, while on the brand side there is a constant stream of product launches and event sponsorships to keep on top of, making the summer the most exciting and frenetic time of the year.

This year Eurobike also falls at the peak of summer, with a new location, and new focus, as the easing of travel restrictions promise to make it the biggest show in recent years (see p7-8 for a full preview of the show). And of course we all want to get out and ride the bike ourselves, if we can find the time.

But amidst all the turmoil, we can’t forget to take some time to celebrate success in the industry, which is why we’re delighted to be announcing all the details for the 2022 BikeBiz Awards.

This year our awards will be virtual once again, but we have made some huge changes to the format which we are very excited to share. Check out p13-22 for everything you need to know about the awards, and most importantly how to get yourself nominated.

While the summer brings a boom in business, the words of warning for the whole trade continue to come forward, including from the new head of Evans Cycles, Russell Merry. In this month’s mag, I sat down with Merry, who was recently appointed as MD for cycling at Evans’ parent company Frasers Group, to discuss his own story and the future of the industry.

The bike trade, like much of the western world, has also been hit with an ever-growing energy crisis, in part caused by war in Ukraine. Rebecca Morley asked you how the rising fuel costs and energy bills are impacting your business (p44-45).

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, there is still plenty to keep up to speed with, including some exciting new products (p48-50), and an insight into what we’ve been riding over the past month.