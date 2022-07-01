Top five jobs in this bike trade this week – 1st July

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

1. Senior mechanic – Cycle Exchange

Cycle Exchange is a cycling destination like no other. Established in 2013 as a passion project and grown over the years to be the leading platform for the buying and selling of premium pre-owned bikes In the UK and beyond. We have dedicated ourselves to the ethos of great service, deep knowledge, honesty and trust. We are proud of the relationship we have with our loyal customer base.

We are looking for an experienced mechanic to join our team within our Kingston upon Thames store, providing repairs and servicing to the highest standard for our new and returning customers.

2. Service centre manager – JE James Cycles Sheffield

JE James is an independent cycle specialist in the heart of Sheffield.

We have a rare opportunity for a Service Centre Manager to run the busy and professional workshop.

We have a small team of qualified mechanics with aims to be the premier destination for all types of bikes.

As the Service Centre Manager you will be responsible for much of the initial customer facing triage and ensure the highest standard of workmanship and customer service throughout the customer experience.

3. Area sales manager, UK North

We are offering you a varied, exciting working environment, a true biker ambience, and structures that permit rapid decision-making. Our employees’ commitment and passion for top-quality products are our greatest asset in securing our position as a leading company in the industry. We are offering you the opportunity to work at your own responsibility and initiative in a dynamic growth environment.

4. Paid digital media executive – Unearth Marketing

We’re looking for a Paid Digital Media Manager to join and grow with our close-knit, passionate team.

An active love of the outdoors is a must, and whilst we don’t require you to be a cycling expert we would like someone who knows the difference between a bidon and a bidet.

You’ll have worked as a Paid Digital Media Executive or equivalent for 1-2 years, servicing multiple accounts simultaneously. You’ll be process-driven and do everything by the book: checking in with clients and tracking/optimising campaigns on a regular basis. Google Analytics, installing tracking templates, upgrading clients from Universal Analytics to GA4, managing and implementing new Google Tag Manager tags and building custom audiences should also be within your wheelhouse.

5. Shop floor sales – Leisure Lakes Bikes

We have many job opportunities to join our team either on the shop floor or in our workshops. Wherever the opportunity may lie, we will need you to be: Proactive, hard working, computer literate and most importantly have a passion for bikes.?

You will be required to work on the busy shop floor or workshop, answering customers’ questions and undertake general shop duties. These include operating our workshop diary, EPOS till system, stock taking and speaking with manufacturers/suppliers. We aim to treat everyone we come into contact with with respect and dignity. You will be expected to operate in a professional and courteous manner when dealing with all customers and suppliers.