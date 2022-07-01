Specialized releases three new helmets – Evade, Prevails and new S-Works TT

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Specialized has released three new performance helmets in its range, updating its Prevail, Evade and TT models.

The new S-Works Evade 3 is an aero road helmet but with improved breathability, as Specialized has increased ventilation by 10% on the previous model, while still offering wind-tunnel aerodynamics.

Testing has resulted in the addition of a rear diffuser, which helps minimise wind resistance on the helmet, while large vents at the front offer better breathability.

Specialized’s S-Works Prevail 3 is designed for comfort and breathability, offering extra ventilation over the aero Evade.

New foam bridges in the helmet create air channels that increase the surface area of the ventilation by 24.5% over the previous version, Specialized said.

The new design also features new patent pending AirCage technology – a cage-like structure anchored to carbon fibre side panels.

Both the Prevail and Evade 3 feature MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection) technology, and will retail for £275. These two models are available online and in-store now.

Specialized has also announced a new S-Works TT 5 helmet for the time trial enthusiasts.

The TT 5 has been designed in collaboration with road stars from the Quick-Step – Alpha Vinyl WorldTour team, Remco Evenepoel and Kasper Asgreen.

Moving the rear of the helmet to meet the rider’s shoulders has reduced drag, as Evenepoel’s 40km time trial time was reduced by 26 seconds in testing.

The head sock is an integral part of theS-Works TT 5 helmet; it helps maintain an optimal position on the head while riding and mitigate rotational forces during impact.The S-Works TT 5 helmet comes equipped with a Class 1 optics shield for zero distortion when looking down the road, unlike traditional lenses that are typically drape-formed with clear plastic.The shield has a hydrophobic coating to help clear moisture away if the weather turns bad on race day,as well as a high-grade (EN166) anti-fog coating.

The TT 5 is not available in the UK at launch and the RRP has not yet be set.