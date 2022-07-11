Cannondale launches all-new Topstone Alloy

Share Facebook

Cannondale has launched the all-new Topstone Alloy, a capable, versatile gravel bike designed for any kind of riding, said the brand.

The Topstone Alloy distils the spirit of Topstone Carbon into a rugged, ever-ready aluminium frame, said Cannondale. It was built to explore the road less travelled, empower riders to push themselves farther than ever before, let riders push themselves further than ever before, and throw a leg over it for their daily commute.

The Topstone Alloy features clearance for 45 mm tyres (or 40 mm tyres if riders use fenders) that let cyclists tackle rough terrain with ease and enjoy more grip and comfort on every ride.

It was designed with simplicity, ease of use, and compatibility in mind. The bike comes with a traditional wheel dish and threaded BSA bottom bracket, making it simple to swap for a different wheelset or new cranks.

The new bike is also compatible with Cannondale’s Lefty Oliver and other gravel forks. The Topstone Alloy is also equipped with many gear and waterbottle mounts on the frame and fork.

Features:

– Cannondale’s OutFront steering geometry offers agility and stability, keeping the rider comfortably in control. Topstone steering is light and lively but delivers confidence at speed through rough and uneven terrain.

– The bike features a brand-new full carbon fork that includes the mount bosses on each leg to maximise cargo capacity. There is also an easy mounting point for fenders.

– The bike is built to accept an internally routed 27.2 dropper seat post.

– Topstone features Cannondale’s integrated wheel sensor that delivers accurate ride information such as speed, route, and distance info while you ride. It also registers the bike, and reminds riders of needed service and more, all through the Cannondale App.

– SmartSense compatible.

– Sizes: XS, SM, MD, LG, XL

– Wheel/Tire Size: 700 x 37c

– Colour: Topstone LTD (Green), Topstone 1 (Mercury and Cinnamon), Topstone 2 (Midnight and Olive Green), Topstone 3 (Grey and Turquoise), Topstone 4 (Black Pearl and Mango)

Cannondale recently unveiled the refreshed Topstone Carbon, featuring improved geometry and enhanced, ride-smoothing Kingpin suspension, featuring Cannondale’s Kingpin suspension, built to be 100g lighter, more durable, and more streamlined than before.