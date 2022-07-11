Saddleback House Show set to return in September

Share Facebook

The Saddleback House Show is returning in September after a brief hiatus, bringing new faces, brands and a renewed excitement to make the show ‘bigger than ever’.

The show will take place from 13th-14th September and will feature presentations, showrooms, workshops and product launches, as well as a local woodfired Pizza Truck and a local Taco Truck.

Presentations

The distributor will be hosting several brand-specific presentations over the two days, repeated on each day, so visitors can learn of the new products coming this Autumn and into 2023. These will be held in the auditorium, with text notifications before each one.

Showrooms

The House Show is divided between a number of show spaces, from the tailor-made Unit 11 Show Room befitted with Saddleback’s Enve Bike and Abbey Tools experiences to the Pivot Cycles team pit setup showcasing its bike range.

Workshops

Saddleback will be hosting a number of workshops during the House Show, ranging from Enve and Chris King wheel builds, to Push Suspension setup and servicing.

Product launches

There will be a mix of product launches for all and private, first glimpse – special invite-only – launches.

Those with a golden ticket will be notified before the show to one of the secret presentations.

Food and accommodation

With a local woodfired Pizza Truck and local Taco Truck rolling in for the event, a well-stocked bar and a local Deli providing cakes and the odd obligatory pork pie, the House Show will have visitors well-fed. Local hotels and Bed and Breakfasts have come together to offer discounted rates for the event. Saddleback also has a shuttle bus in place to get from the House Show to accommodation.

Speak to Josh Lambert to find out more about the accommodation options.

Saddleback HQ is located at 12 Apollo Park, Armstrong Way, Yate, Bristol, BS37 5AH. Its brands include Abbey Bike Tools, Castelli, Chris King, Enve Composites, HJC Cycling Helmets, Moots Cycles, Pivot Cycles, Push Industries Suspension, Sidi Cycling Shoes, Silca, Sportful, Stages Cycling, Troy Lee Designs and Wolf Tooth Components.

Saddleback took over the exclusive UK and Ireland distribution of Pivot Cycles from Upgrade Bikes on 1st July.