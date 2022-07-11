Intra Drive seeking investors to bring e-bike powertrain to market

Share Facebook

Intra Drive has set out on the next phase of bringing its innovative e-bike motor/gearbox to market.

The company will be displaying its latest powertrain technology at this week’s Eurobike, which kicks off Wednesday, 13th July, in Hall 8.0, Stand G34. Orange Bike (12.0 / D23) will be displaying a full-suspension bike featuring an Intra Drive prototype gearbox drive unit with Gates belt drive. The frame, drive unit, and majority of the parts on the bike have been manufactured in Europe.

With its technology mature, rideable prototypes in use and UK supply chain being built, Intra Drive is now seeking investors to be part of the next phase in bringing its e-bike powertrain to market.

Intra Drive founder Mark Revilious said: ”After six years of working full time on the development of the drive unit, we’ve now de-risked the technology, have a stable design, and proven demand.

“We now need to accelerate development and move to production. We’ve reached the most exciting stage yet of our company’s progress and are seeking investment to complete industrialisation, testing, start production, expand operations, and grow our team.”

Interested parties should contact info@intra-drive.com

Intra Drive Ltd, formed in 2016 designs, builds and supplies a combined gearbox/motor e-bike powertrain system for use in e-bikes and light electric vehicles. Since its inception, Intra Drive has received funding from Scottish Enterprise, and more recently, Niche Vehicle Network. The brand has developed a highly innovative product through to TRL level 7, have fully working prototypes, have filed two patents, and have strong interest from several bike brands.

Eurobike’s business days, from 13th to 15th July, will see 1,500 exhibitors present new product innovations, from bikes and e-bikes, to parts, components and clothing, in seven halls and within the large outdoor area of Messe Frankfurt. On the festival days, from 16th to 17th July, the exhibition grounds of Messe Frankfurt will be open to all bicycle fans and enthusiasts, where people will be invited to test bikes, take part in or watch races, see shows or join lectures.