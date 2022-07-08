Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 8th July

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Full Time Sales Assistant – Twelve50 Bikes Ltd

Full time sales assistant required for our busy cycle shop in Frodsham, Cheshire. Twelve50 Bikes is an established independent bike shop in Frodsham, Cheshire. We stock Mountain, Road, Gravel and E-Bikes from Santa Cruz, Cube, Whyte and Merida, alongside a comprehensive range of parts, accessories and clothing. We have an opportunity for a sales assistant to join our team. The ideal candidate will be a keen cyclist, with an excellent level of knowledge in not only bikes but parts, accessories and clothing. The applicant must be enthusiastic, self motivated, organised and pride themselves on producing work to a high standard.

Area Sales Manager – Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

As we continue our growth and expansion, we are looking for a professional Area Sales Manager for the Eastern Counties & the Midlands area to maintain and develop further an established customer-base, selling our large portfolio of products of over 40 brands / 5,000 SKUs. The role will include visiting shops on a regular basis. We are looking for a results-driven, enthusiastic and ambitious person to build and maintain relationships with cycle shops. Experience in this field is essential. The job includes a company car, a mobile phone, a tablet, a standard basic wage plus commission based on performance. We offer vast experience in the trade, and can offer the best support for the candidate to fulfil the role required.

Established French mountain bike rental business for sale – Start Line MTB

An exciting opportunity to get out of the rat race, live the mountain bikers dream and ride your bike every day in epic locations. StartlineMTB is an established mountain bike rental business for sale based in the world famous mountain bike resort of Morzine in the French Alps. Running a fleet of 20 new bikes each year, a mixture of DH, Electric & Enduro. We presell our bikes each year in order to keep high standards, current stock and cash flow. In addition to our own bikes we have the contact to maintaining a fleet of 200 hardtail bikes for a large British tour operator, who also rent our rental bikes to their clients.

Sales – Full Time – Stif Mountain Bikes

Stif Mountain Bikes are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Sales Assistant to join us at our Summerbridge store. Stif is one of the UK’s leading mountain bike stores and you would be joining a busy team of passionate staff. You will need experience of working within the cycling industry and excellent knowledge of high-end mountain bikes and componentry. The ideal candidate will always go the extra mile to help a customer out. An approachable manner, excellent communication skills and good telephone manner are a must.

Full Time Bicycle Mechanic – Twelve50 Bikes Ltd

Twelve50 Bikes is a service driven, independent bike shop in Frodsham, Cheshire. We stock Mountain, Road, Gravel and E-Bikes from Santa Cruz, Cube, Whyte and Merida alongside a comprehensive range of parts, accessories and clothing. We have an opportunity for an experienced mechanic to join our workshop. It’s a busy environment and you’ll be working on a variety of bikes, from general servicing, new bike PDI’s to custom builds. You will also be communicating with the customer to ensure they are kept informed and expectations are met. This is a full time position.