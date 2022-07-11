Rapha and Palace Skateboards partner on collection to celebrate return of Tour de France Femmes

Rapha has again partnered with Palace Skateboards to create a limited-edition switch-out kit for

the riders of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams, and an extended range of casual wear inclusive of many genderless items that have been worn by riders in between races.

The design narrative of this year’s Rapha and Palace collaboration celebrates the Tour de France Femmes. The prominent element of the design is a green dragon placed alongside Palace’s landmark Triferg.

“We are proud to be a part of the Tour de France,” said Palace, “specially this year’s race which includes women for the first time in 33 years! We are buzzing on bikes and on putting a female focus at the forefront of this campaign.”

The off-bike collection includes Crocs, complimented with Rapha and Palace Jibbits and a range of casual wear including genderless Short and Long Sleeve T-Shirts, genderless Hoodie and a women’s Cropped T-Shirt.

There are also a few technical pieces made from water- repellent, crinkle resistant, risptop nylon taslan: genderless Utility Vest, genderless Technical Zip-Off Trousers, genderless Pullover, women’s Technical Skirt, women’s Technical Shorts, women’s Technical Shirt and a Technical Cap. The collection’s includes a silk scarf and a pin badge set.

The on-bike collection features all Rapha staple cycling products, as worn by the EF Education-Easy Post and EF Education-Tibco-SVB teams at this year’s Tour de France, also including the Cannondale SuperSix EVO frameset which will be sold commercially.

The EF Education-TIBCO-SVB collection includes the Women’s Pro Team Aero Jersey, Women’s Pro Team Training Jersey and Women’s Pro Team Bib Shorts II and the EF Education-EasyPost range consists of the Pro Team Aero Jersey, Pro Team Training Jersey and Pro Team Bib Shorts II. Both team kits are complemented by special edition socks, caps and musettes.

Rapha + Palace collections will be available through Rapha online, in select Rapha Clubhouses

and through Palace online and in-store. The Cannondale SuperSix EVO frameset will be available

through rapha.cc, palaceskateboards.com and cannondale.com.

All of the Rapha + Palace items will be sold in very limited numbers with three online drops:

15th July – 11am BST – UK, EU, Canada and South Korea, 11am EDT – USA

16th July – 11am JST – Asia-Pacific

A select range of Rapha + Palace on-bike items will be made available exclusively to the Rapha

Cycling Club members who were active on or before the 10th of July or have renewed a previously

lapsed membership by the 13th July.