Keep pushing: Why career development is essential for bike shop workers

In this month’s column for retailers, in partnership with trade association the ACT, director Jonathan Harrison sets out why career development is essential for bike shop workers

This piece first appeared in the October edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

As we head towards potentially unsteady economic territory this winter, cycle retailers are being urged to focus on continuous development and skills training for their staff and their businesses, as well as the protection that could give them a competitive edge in a challenging economic environment.

And there’s more to it than that. If you can retain your employees, that reduces the work you have to do to recruit new ones. So if by implementing effective retention strategies, you can keep your people, this also reduces expenditure on recruiting new employees, potentially during a recession.

“So, actually, now is exactly the time to reinforce and demonstrate your support for your teams and your customers through skills development, so that you emerge from the prospective recession with stronger relationships in place,” said Jonathan Harrison, spokesperson for the Association of Cycle Traders.

“When it comes to your employees, continuing commitment to their professional development will be important, in terms of reassurance, reinforcing team spirit and building a constructive work environment.”

Skills development

Cytech, the internationally recognised training and accreditation scheme for cycle technicians now delivered on five continents, provides a comprehensive range of courses from the introductory Cytech theory one online course, through industry benchmark courses Cytech technical two and three and Cytech technical e-bike, delivering essential knowledge and an industry recognised qualification to cater for the fastest growing sector of the market.

Ensuring that a retail team’s skills are up to date – or indeed, refreshed if needed – can be easily accomplished through this range of practical, theoretical and technical courses, which run from basic workshop practices at one end right through to electronic gear systems and tubular and tubeless tyre installation at the other.

Technical e-bike addresses electrical theory and componentry including batteries, motors and sensors; e-bike systems and diagnosis, and e-bike standards and legislation.

The ACT believes that every IBD employee should be armed with the knowledge and skills to better understand how the workshop is run, manage customer expectations, work safely and efficiently in the retail environment and even carry out some of the more basic workshop activities. ACT members can get staff Cytech qualified from as little as £41.67. To find out more, go to: www.cytech.training/courses.

Retail finance training

In these challenging times, consumer demand for retail finance and the option to spread the cost continues to grow and we need to make the most of this opportunity.

The Association of Cycle Traders has developed an online learning solution for business owners and staff to gain an informed insight into retail finance that can be completed anywhere, anytime.

Try a free demo version now at demo.indieretail.training.