BikeBiz Awards 2022: The retailers shortlist

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Following the announcement of the shortlist for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The winners will be announced on BikeBiz on Friday, 4th November. The majority will be decided by our expert judging panel, who will offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year will be decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, which is open now and will close at midnight on Friday 7th October. The Diversity Champion award will be decided by the BikeBiz team.

Today, we’re showcasing the retailers category: IBD of the Year, Omnichannel Retailer of the Year and Best Retailer Services.

IBD OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry – vote here)

Hot Pursuit Cycles

Chris Berry, director of Hot Pursuit Cycles, formed this company 22 years ago. Chris Berry opened the first shop in 2000 with a floor space of 15 square metres displaying 12 bicycles. Today, Berry has managed to create a great shopping experience for customers with a team of 8 people who work full-time in the business.

Inspiral Cycles

Founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Gary and Fiona, Inspiral Cycles takes pride in its independent local bike shop identity. It’s all about the experience of riding a bike and the joy that cycling should deliver to all cyclists; the store is focused on the customer first – not the bike.

Pedal Power Scotland

Pedal Power Scotland is a destination store with people from all over Scotland and Northern England aware of the brand. It is one of a handful of Shimano Service Centres in Scotland, it also has its own in-house professional bike fitter and studio setup.

Pennine Cycles

Established in 1946, Pennine Cycles is an award-winning bike shop which prides itself on excellent customer service and a passion for all things cycling. Owned by Paul and Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles continues to build on its cycling legacy.

Sprockets Cycles

Since 2010, Sprockets Cycles has been serving all types of cyclists all over Scotland. In August 2016, Sprockets Cycles completed a major milestone for the company, opening a new bespoke bike shop on the site of its previous store.

Twelfth City Cyclery

Twelfth City Cyclery is a North East based bike shop that provides bike fitting services, completes repairs, and sells components from the world’s best brands. It is on a mission to not only provide mechanical services in an underserved area to those advancing their cycling but improve the accessibility of riding bikes to its greater community.

OMNICHANNEL RETAILER OF THE YEAR

(winner decided by judging panel)

Balfe’s Bikes

Since Richard opened the first shop in 2008, Balfe’s Bikes has remained an independent business run by cyclists for cyclists. Finch Cycles in Reigate is also now part of Balfe’s along with the former Pearson Cycles Sutton store and brings with it over 120 years of service to the community.

Cykel House

Everything Cykel House does is focused on its customers, ensuring their experience is the best, be that online or in person. It created a simple-to-use website to ensure the online experience is seamless. In-store, it creates innovative displays to showcase its products, holding products it believes in and listening to its customers.

Hargroves Cycles

Hargroves Cycles prides itself on offering a wide range of bikes and equipment from industry-leading brands to some of the most innovative and exciting. Rider-owned and run since 1981 and constantly evolving, it remains a family-run business and employs over 40 knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff.

Rutland Cycling

Rutland Cycling is one of the UK’s leading bicycle retailers, offering industry-leading service through its 12 retail locations (including 3 brand stores), its website, and its expert Digital Sales team.

Sigma Sports

Sigma Sports’ number one aim is to leave customers not just satisfied but thrilled with their interactions with them. From road bikes to cycling jerseys, Sigma Sports is home to over 400 brands and upwards of 50,000 SKUs available online, app and in-store.

Thomas’s Cycle Revolution

Cycle Revolution is growing rapidly in an effort to make cycling accessible for as many people as possible. A new cutting-edge initiative will see a complete overhaul of its e-commerce platform allowing it to offer improved services across its entire retail estate.

BEST RETAILER SERVICES

(winner decided by judging panel)

Cyclescheme

Cyclescheme demonstrates a commitment to and investment in its retailer network through three pillars: advocacy, growth, and support. Cyclescheme partners with key bodies to nurture and promote cycle trade initiatives.

Freewheel

Freewheel has been growing from strength to strength since its inception and is designed to help local bike shops make extra sales and acquire new customers. Dealers do not have to do anything but will get a percentage from every sale that goes through the website.

Green Commute Initiative

Green Commute Initiative’s fair and transparent business model has shone brightly during this year of economic instability. GCI aims to be inclusive to all employees and its Everyone Cycle scheme is designed for those on National Minimum Wage to enable them to participate in active travel.

Objective 1

Objective 1 works with ambitious brands, activating ideas for the digital space and live events. Offering a comprehensive e-commerce solution for cycle retailers and brands, Objective1 said it has nailed the cycle industry’s needs when it comes to online business.

Push Retail

Push Retail is a dedicated digital platform for cycling retailers. Ascend Epos’s e-commerce partner and platform provider to over 70 retailers in the UK and Ireland. Push utilises its database of over 500,000 product SKUs to automatically populate retailer websites with all products from their brands and suppliers.

Read more: BikeBiz Awards 2022: The inclusivity shortlist

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.